Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

Wearing a surgical mask may be able to significantly reduce the non-contact transmission of the novel coronavirus, according to a new study conducted by the University of Hong Kong.

Led by Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, one of the world's top coronavirus experts, the study was conducted to shed light on an ongoing debate on whether wearing masks would help prevent the transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

The study, which revealed the results of the three tests conducted on hamsters, showed wearing surgical masks can significantly reduce the non-contact transmission of the deadly COVID-19 virus, especially when masks were worn by infected individuals.

In each set of the experiment, hamsters were separated into two groups and placed in two different cages, with one of the groups infected with the novel coronavirus.

In the first experiment, no surgical masks were placed between the two cages. In the second one, a surgical mask was placed closer to the healthy hamsters. In the third experiment, the mask was placed closer to the infected, as if the healthy ones or the infected were wearing masks.

With no mask barriers at all, two-thirds of the healthy hamsters – 66.7 percent -- were infected with the novel coronavirus in a week, the researchers found.

The infection rate went up to one-third or 33 percent when the mask barrier was placed closer to the healthy hamsters.

When the mask was placed closer to the infected cage, the infection rate dropped to one-sixth or 16.7 percent, the study said.

With the study result, Professor Yuen urged the public to keep wearing masks to save themselves from COVID-19.

