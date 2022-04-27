Wearing of masks in crowded places could be made mandatory in Maharashtra again, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, wearing of masks in crowded places could be made mandatory again in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting with the district collectors in the state to discuss the issue with them, he said.

"I feel this decision (about making wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting,” Tope told reporters.

He said Delhi has made masks mandatory and is even imposing a fine of Rs 500.

Even masks restrictions are back in district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, he said.

Maharashtra had done away all the COVID-19 related restrictions on April 2 on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year.

However, Tope had then urged people to wear masks voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.