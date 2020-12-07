Water Contamination Didn't Cause Mystery Disease That Infected 340 In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru Town

Currently, 157 people are undergoing treatment for the mystery disease in Andhra Pradesh, while 168 patients have been discharged.

The mysterious disease that has infected 340 persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district and killed one is not the result of poor water quality. Initially, it was suspected that people were falling ill after consuming contaminated water, but the local authorities have ruled out that as the cause.

While the cause of sickness remains to be ascertained, a report released by the district stated that the local administration could not find any contamination in the drinking water. A Mint report quoting the district collector read: “The officials said that they have conducted tests for drinking water from various parts of the town, all reports are normal. Tests for the presence of heavy metals in water, they are also at the normal level. Tests for viruses are also conducted, they are also in normal condition.”

Besides, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has informed that people who drink boiled water and mineral water also got infected by the mystery disease. Additionally, cases of people getting infected by the mysterious disease have been identified in Eluru rural and Denduluru areas also apart from Eluru urban – which included patients of all age groups. This means, people who reside in areas where Eluru municipality’s water does not reach also fell sick.

As of now, the disease does not appear to be contagious as no case of human-to-human transmission has been reported. Currently, 157 people are undergoing treatment for the mystery disease, while 168 patients have been discharged.

According to the collector’s report, symptoms of the Eluru mysterious disease include “epilepsy, vomiting, headache, backache, general weakness, and mental tension”.