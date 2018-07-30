Watch what you eat in the office canteen, it may affect your health insurance

Health insurance companies are now keeping a watch on food served in office canteens, a move that will decide the amount of claims related to diseases such as gastroenteritis, colitis and heart-related ailments under group mediclaim policies, reports The Economic Times quoting industry executives familiar with the issue.

The insurance sector, which has been witnessing an annual growth of around 20 percent from the health sector, is seeing a rise in claims for workplace-related issues. The insurers have generated premium worth Rs 18,387 crore from group health insurance schemes in FY2017-18.

The insurers have now started auditing workplace cafeterias as a part of their wellness programmes. The hygiene and sanitary conditions in canteens and their adherence to the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on prevention of cross-contamination while preparing, cooking, storing and serving of food, are being checked by them. These audits are being used to propose changes to reduce claims.

Besides cafeteria audits, the insurers are also keeping a watch on ergonomics audits — a check into the positioning of computers, quality of chairs and their position — as well as other conditions at workplaces to help corporates assess the status of food safety, nutritional value of food served and musculoskeletal-related issues, the report says.

Recently, ICICI Lombard reportedly conducted a wellness audit on the premises of a company where a worker had suffered a heart attack. The oxygen level in the work area was found to be low. Following this, the company proposed certain changes in the office upkeep and ventilation.