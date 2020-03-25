App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch | Is India's healthcare system prepared to battle coronavirus outbreak?

The spotlight is now on the healthcare system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As part of India's 21-day nationwide shutdown, the otherwise bustling streets are quiet as construction has come to a halt, commercial and public places have been closed down and people have been asked to stay indoors.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

However, the spotlight is now on the healthcare system.

Close
In this 3 Point Analysis segment, Sakshi Batra talks about the preparedness of the country's healthcare system.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #coronavirus #Covid-19 #doctors #healthcare system #hospitals #ICUs #no. of demands #Ventilators #video

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.