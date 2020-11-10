PlusFinancial Times
172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|vladimir-putin-says-all-russian-covid-19-vaccines-are-effective-ria-6098651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin says all Russian COVID-19 vaccines are effective: RIA

Putin said Moscow was ready to cooperate with all other countries on coronavirus vaccines, but urged against politicising the process, the day after vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said all Russian vaccines against COVID-19 were effective, adding that the country would soon register a third shot against the virus, the RIA news agency reported.


Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 05:01 pm

