Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's joke on Coronavirus leaves Rajya Sabha in splits

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, the ex-officio Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, cracked a joke on Coronavirus on March 5, leaving everyone in splits.

Binoy Viswam, a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), was addressing the Rajya Sabha with an evidently sore throat when the Vice-President cracked the joke on Coronavirus. Interestingly, the deadly pathogen, that has infected 30 persons in India already, was being discussed when the funny remark got all MPs laughing.

According to an India Today report, Naidu had told Viswam: “You have to be tested before you are allowed to speak.”

Though the CPI leader and the V-P were chuckling too, to ensure no offense is taken by the MP, Naidu said: “All the best to you…. I have said it in a lighter vein. Don’t take it otherwise.”

Notably, several parliamentarians spoke on COVID-19 and its outbreak after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Rajya Sabha how the Government of India is tackling the outbreak.

Thirty people in India have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Although no deaths have been reported from India yet, the pathogen has killed more than 3,000 people across the globe already. The first few Coronavirus cases reported by India were from Kerala, the state from where Viswam hails. He upheld his government’s method of fighting the outbreak of the disease in the state and said: “Kerala has shown the country a model way to fight the Coronavirus.”