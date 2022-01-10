Vedanta rolls out massive vaccination drive for children of employees in age group of 15-18 years

Vedanta on Monday announced rolling out of a massive vaccination drive across its locations to cover children of all employees and business partners in the eligible age bracket of 15-18 years.

The initiative also includes putting up community vaccination camps for children in this age group in Mumbai and Delhi, the two cities that are witnessing the highest caseload.

Vedanta will also facilitate booster shots for senior citizens and frontline workers, the company said in a statement.

The move is in line with the company’s vision and commitment to ensure the health and well-being of its people, their families and communities.

The initiatives are being rolled out under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation.

The group has been undertaking vaccination drives for its people throughout the pandemic and has already administered around 1.5 lakh doses so far through their various initiatives.

Pushing the vaccination drive further, Vedanta is now looking to expand reach to more than two lakh vaccine doses.

Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, "Our vaccination drive will target children in the eligible age group, and we will also provide booster shots for senior citizens and frontline workers in line with the government guidelines and availability of vaccines.”

Duggal said the company stands in support of the government to fight this virus and eventually make the nation COVID-19-free.