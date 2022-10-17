Vaccines to treat cancer? Experts say it's possible before 2030

Vaccines to treat cancer could be a reality before 2030, the founders of BioNTech, pioneers during the COVID-19 pandemic, told the BBC in an interview.
Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, who partnered with Pfizer to create a vaccine against the infection, said the same mRNA technology could be used to fight bowel cancer, melanoma and other malignancies.
In fact, they had been researching mRNA vaccines for cancer treatment long before the pandemic.
"We believe that this will happen, definitely, before 2030," Sahin told the BBC.
Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) instructs our cells to produce a protein or antigen that triggers an immune response in the body
While in the case of COVID-19, the antigen would be the spike protein found on the virus' surface, in cancer it would be tumour markers.
Explaining how he expected the vaccine to work, Sahin said: "The goal that we have is that can we use the individualized vaccine approach to ensure that directly after surgery, patients receive a personalized, individualized vaccine, and we induce an immune response that so the T-cells in the body of the patient can screen the body for remaining tumor cells and ideally eliminate the tumor cells."
His company is conducting trials for several cancer vaccines.
Sahin's partner Tureci said the pandemic had given them an idea about how bodies responded to mRNA. She said there were many breakthroughs on which work could be built but added a note of caution.
“As scientists we are always hesitant to say we will have a cure for cancer,” she told the BBC.