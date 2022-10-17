Vaccines to treat cancer? Experts say it's possible before 2030

Vaccines to treat cancer could be a reality before 2030, the founders of BioNTech, pioneers during the COVID-19 pandemic, told the BBC in an interview.

Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, who partnered with Pfizer to create a vaccine against the infection, said the same mRNA technology could be used to fight bowel cancer, melanoma and other malignancies.

In fact, they had been researching mRNA vaccines for cancer treatment long before the pandemic.

"We believe that this will happen, definitely, before 2030," Sahin told the BBC.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) instructs our cells to produce a protein or antigen that triggers an immune response in the body

While in the case of COVID-19, the antigen would be the spike protein found on the virus' surface, in cancer it would be tumour markers.

Explaining how he expected the vaccine to work, Sahin said: "The goal that we have is that can we use the individualized vaccine approach to ensure that directly after surgery, patients receive a personalized, individualized vaccine, and we induce an immune response that so the T-cells in the body of the patient can screen the body for remaining tumor cells and ideally eliminate the tumor cells."

His company is conducting trials for several cancer vaccines.

Sahin's partner Tureci said the pandemic had given them an idea about how bodies responded to mRNA. She said there were many breakthroughs on which work could be built but added a note of caution.

“As scientists we are always hesitant to say we will have a cure for cancer,” she told the BBC.