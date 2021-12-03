MARKET NEWS

Vaccine makers should plan to adjust COVID-19 jabs: WHO

Christian Lindmeier, speaking at a UN briefing in Geneva, said the agency was studying the transmissibility and severity of the variant first detected in southern Africa last month.

Reuters
December 03, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Makers of COVID-19 vaccines should gear up for the "likelihood" of needing to adjust their products to protect against the Omicron variant, the World Health Organization's (WHO) spokesperson said on Friday.

"It is very recommendable that vaccine manufacturers already start planning ahead and plan for the likelihood for having to adjust the existing vaccine," he said.

"That's good not just to wait until the final alarm bell rings," he said.

Germany's BioNTech should be able to adapt its coronavirus vaccine relatively quickly in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, its CEO Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Related stories

South African scientists studying the Omicron outbreak believe symptoms are less severe for those reinfected with COVID-19 by the new variant or infected after vaccination, a top scientist said on Thursday.

Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said on Wednesday that the body expected to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant "within days".

"It will still take some time and let's not rush into conclusions here," Lindmeier said on Friday.

"Preliminary data, and we have said that now since awhile, show that there is higher transmissibility. But that's all that we basically have so far," he said.

Delta remains the dominant variant globally, accounting for more than 90 percent of infections, Lindmeier said.

"So Omicron may be on the rise, and we may come to point where it takes over to be the dominant variant, but at this point the very dominant variant remains Delta," he said.

"The restrictions that were put into place in many countries just two weeks ago, economic closures again, lockdowns in some areas, closure of Christmas markets in parts of Europe, this was done before Omicron because of a rise in Delta cases.

Let's not lose sight of this," he added.
Reuters
Tags: #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Omicron #Omicron threat #Omicron variant #WHO
first published: Dec 3, 2021 05:51 pm

