Vaccine black-marketing: Remdesivir firm Bruck Pharma's top executive arrested in Gujarat

A top executive of Bruck Pharma, Daman and his acquaintance were arrested in Valsad on April 15, for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir drug which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The two accused have been identified Manish Singh, who claims to be a technical director in Bruck Pharma, which exports Remdesivir and other Varun Kundra, a furniture shop owner.

"They were arrested from Vapi town in Valsad district on April 15 and 18 vials of Remdesivir injections were recovered from them," Valsad district superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Zala told PTI.

The police acted on a specific tip-off and set up a trap after learning that Varun Kundra was selling Remdesivir injections at a very high price without any license.

"When one of our policemen approached Kundra posing as a relative of a patient, he agreed to sell one injection for Rs 12,000 and 12 injections for Rs 1.44 lakh. As soon as he showed one vial, other police personnel caught him. Kundra claimed that he purchased the drug from his friend Manish Singh," said Zala.

He was then told to call Singh, a resident of Vapi, to the spot with six more vials of the injection for a customer, he said.

"Singh was caught with six injections as soon as he reached the spot," the SP said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Singh came in contact with Kundra when the former had visited his shop to purchase some furniture recently.

Since Remdesivir is in high demand, Kundra planned to earn a quick buck and acquired 12 injections from Singh which he planned to sell at a price much higher than the MRP, the police officer said.

"Singh did not have any license or doctor's prescription to sell or store Remdesivir injections. He had also planned to sell those six injections for profit. We arrested both the accused and recovered 18 vials," said Zala.

"Bruck Pharma has the license to manufacture and export Remdesivir injections," he said.

The case has been registered on the charge of cheating and other sections of the Essential Commodities Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police too on the night of April 17 questioned Bruck Pharma director Rajesh Dokania on information that at least 60,000 Remdesivir vials are being exported through air cargo, despite a ban on its export.

Dokania was called to the BKC police station for inquiry, the free press journal has reported.

The former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis enquired on why the director had been called to the police station.

According to the FPJ report, the BJP leader said that the owner of Bruck Pharma, Daman, who had come forward to supply 50,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra on the request of BJP leaders, was allegedly detained and threatened by the Mumbai Police.

According to the Mumbai police, “They (BJP leaders) were

informed that necessary legal action will be taken against those illegally hoarding Remdesivir. The director of the pharmaceutical company was questioned and later allowed to go, after he was asked to be present for inquiry whenever called."

Mumbai Police, however, on April 18 defended the summoning of Bruck Pharma director Rajesh Dokania for an inquiry saying that probe was necessary due to the rise in black marketing of the drug.

DCP Operation S Chaitanya clarified that, "The communication from FDA to the pharmaceutical company was not shared with BKC Police Station which was acting independently on the information available with them. Mumbai Police acted in good faith. The director was called for an inquiry in order to trace and seize a large quantity of 60,000 vials of the life-saving medicine Remdesivir based on a specific input verified by facts. The inquiry was necessary in the light of complaints of rampant hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir and shortage being faced by citizens."

(With input from PTI)