you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vacations may help you live longer: Study

Men who took three weeks or less annual leaves from their regular work schedule, were found to be 37 percent more likely to die early

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Taking vacations despite a busy work schedule can help you have a long life, a 40-year study suggests.

The study, presented at the annual conference of the European Society of Cardiology in Germany, will be published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging.

According to the study, men who took three weeks or less annual leave from their regular work schedule, were found to be 37 percent more likely to die early.

People with shorter vacations worked more and slept lesser than those who took longer vacations, which took a toll on their health and affected their lifespan, the study suggests.

The study

The study was conducted on 1,222 middle-aged male executives, with birth dates between 1919 and 1934 and recruited into the Helsinki Businessmen Study in 1974 and 1975.

These men were randomly assigned into a control group or an intervention group.

The intervention group received oral and written advice every four months to do an aerobic physical activity, eat a healthy diet, achieve a healthy weight and stop smoking.

When health advice alone was not effective, men in the intervention group were also given drugs recommended for lower blood pressure, whereas men in the control group received usual healthcare and were not attended by the investigators.

The researchers found that the death rate was consistently higher in the intervention group compared to the control group, until 2004. Death rates were the same in both groups between 2004 and 2014.

Shorter vacations were associated with excess deaths in the intervention group.

Vacation time had no impact on risk of death in the control group. The survey suggests that stress reduction is an essential part of programmes aimed at reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:42 pm

tags #Health #Trending News

