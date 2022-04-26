Vacant MBBS seats at new AIIMS centres expose chinks in counselling process

Nearly 40 MBBS seats are going vacant this year in various centres of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, India’s premier medical education institute.

The seats have been abandoned at a time when barely 7.5 percent of the 1.2 million students who appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) qualify for a medical education.

The AIIMS seats are lying vacant because many of those who took admission dropped out after securing seats in other medical colleges, through state quotas. This has set off alarm bells, prompting education analysts to pitch for reforms in admissions through the central quota.

After the final mop-up round for the all India quota seats for the 2022 academic session, 39 MBBS seats remain vacant in the new AIIMS institutions, the highest being 13 in AIIMS Madurai, followed by six in AIIMS Patna.

A festering issue

Last year, too, about 10 seats in various AIIMS had gone vacant. Sources in the Union health ministry concede that students dropping out after taking admission in newer AIIMS has emerged as a long-standing challenge.

Overall, there are 19 AIIMS centres offering 1,899 MBBS seats in India, including the prestigious AIIMS, Delhi. For the last two years, admissions to these institutes have been taking place through the All India Quota, after students qualify through the NEET entrance exam.

Prior to 2020, there was a separate entrance examination and counselling for admission into AIIMS and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry, which fall directly under the health ministry.

No takers

A look at the seat matrix this year suggests that there were around 90,000 MBBS seats across India, including nearly 49000 seats in government medical colleges.

While there are about 2,000 seats in central medical institutions, there is also a 15 percent all-India quota in every public medical college in the country.

Officials in the medical education department of the health ministry said that the problem of some seats going vacant in newer AIIMS has persisted over the last few years.

To fix this issue, the National Medical Commission (NMC) came up with the norm that once a student takes admission through the central quota, s/he can no longer seek admission through the state quota.

“But this order was challenged in the Supreme Court sometime back and students with good marks, even after securing a seat under the all-India quota, later decided to go to another college of their choice,” said a senior official.

He also added that lack of infrastructure and a faculty shortage at some new AIIMS centres, which were established to provide a medical college and hospital in various states along the lines of AIIMS Delhi, has meant that not many medical aspirants want to stay back in case they get opportunities in their home state.

Academic activities for AIIMS, Madurai, for instance, are being carried out from the Ramanathapuram government medical college as the institute’s infrastructure is not yet ready.

‘Reforms required’

Career counsellor and education analyst Jayprakash Gandhi said that since there is stiff competition for every MBBS seat in the country, the medical education regulator should ensure that not a single seat is wasted.

Every year more than 12 lakh or 1.2 million students take the NEET entrance test for India’s medical colleges.

“In my opinion, the NMC should fight out the ongoing litigation quickly and explain to the Court how so many MBBS seats are going vacant every year due to chinks in the current counselling process,” he said.

Dr C V Birmanandhan, former vice-president of the Medical Council of India (before it was replaced by the NMC) said that one way out could be simultaneous counselling for the all-India and state quotas.

“Admissions through the all-India quotas are carried out before state counselling, which allows some students with good NEET scores to cherry-pick a medical college. But, in the end, it is a loss of a very important resource as the government is spending a lot of money to create new AIIMS-like institutions across India,” he said.

NMC authorities told Moneycontrol they will take up the matter with the ministry.





