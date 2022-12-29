 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Exclusive | Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Case: Drugs sold by Marion Biotech in India under scanner

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Drug authorities have asked the drug maker for an undertaking clarifying whether the Doc-1 Max syrup has been supplied in any part of India

Representative Image

After collecting samples from the batches a cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech which has been linked with the death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, drug administrators are also moving to test other drugs made by the company and sold locally.

Top sources in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration told Moneycontrol that an inspection is currently underway at the company’s drug manufacturing unit to look for drugs that may be using ethylene glycol as a solvent.

Also Read | Uzbek Cough Syrup row: Drug regulators inspect Marion Biotech's manufacturing site 

“To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd," the Uzbekistan health ministry had said in a statement on December 28.

It added that initial laboratory investigation suggests presence of ethylene glycol in the cough syrup, which is toxic and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95 percent concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health.

Officials in India’s drug administration say that glycerin or glycerol are organic solvents used in liquid oral medications such as pediatric cough syrups, paracetamol suspension for children and sometimes in antibiotics syrups.