MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

US to donate 500 million vaccines, pay Pfizer $3.5 billion: says senior official

The official said the United States expects to deliver 200 million doses this year, starting in August, and 300 million in first half of next year.

Reuters
June 10, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST

The United States will donate 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the 100 lowest income countries in the world and will seek no favors in exchange for the doses, a senior Biden administration official said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The United States will pay Pfizer about $3.5 billion for the doses and the contract will be finalized in coming weeks, the official said.

The official said the United States expects to deliver 200 million doses this year, starting in August, and 300 million in first half of next year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #United States #World News
first published: Jun 10, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey