US to donate 500 million vaccines, pay Pfizer $3.5 billion: says senior official

The United States will donate 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the 100 lowest income countries in the world and will seek no favors in exchange for the doses, a senior Biden administration official said.

The United States will pay Pfizer about $3.5 billion for the doses and the contract will be finalized in coming weeks, the official said.

The official said the United States expects to deliver 200 million doses this year, starting in August, and 300 million in first half of next year.