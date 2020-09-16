172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|us-plans-to-distribute-covid-19-vaccine-immediately-after-authorization-5849331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine immediately after authorization

Government officials also said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide how initial, limited vaccine doses will be allocated and distributed.

Reuters

The US government plans to begin distributing a COVID-19 vaccine within one day of any regulatory authorization, an official from the r said on September 16.

Government officials also said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide how initial, limited vaccine doses will be allocated and distributed.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Close
 
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.