Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 09:32 PM IST

US passes 200,000 coronavirus deaths: Johns Hopkins tally

According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 200,005 Americans have died and 6.86 million have been confirmed infected by the novel coronavirus.

The United States registered its 200,000th death from the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday, the latest grim milestone for the country just weeks before voters decide if President Donald Trump will stay in office.

According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 200,005 Americans have died and 6.86 million have been confirmed infected by the novel coronavirus.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 09:30 pm

