US health secretary calls for second investigation into COVID origins

Image: Reuters

The United States called on Tuesday for the setting up of a second phase of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, with international experts allowed to evaluate its source and the "early days of the outbreak".

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based, and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak," US health secretary Xavier Becerra said in a video message to the annual ministerial meeting of the World Health Organization.

Becerra did not mention China directly, where the first known human cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019.