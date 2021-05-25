MARKET NEWS

US health secretary calls for second investigation into COVID origins

US health secretary Xavier Becerra did not mention China directly, where the first known human cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019.

Reuters
May 25, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

The United States called on Tuesday for the setting up of a second phase of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, with international experts allowed to evaluate its source and the "early days of the outbreak".

"Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based, and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak," US health secretary Xavier Becerra said in a video message to the annual ministerial meeting of the World Health Organization.

Becerra did not mention China directly, where the first known human cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019.

Reuters
