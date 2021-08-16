MARKET NEWS

UP Government Joins India’s Largest Vaccine Awareness Drive

By Shruti Bhatt

August 16, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST

To fight deep-rooted vaccine hesitancy in the countryside, the UP government recently joined hands with Network18 and Federal Bank-led vaccine awareness initiative, Sanjeevani-A Shot of Life. By collaborating with India's largest vaccine awareness drive, the Yogi government is aiming to scale up its operation and targeting 100% vaccination in the state.

As COVID-19 cases have started rising and the fear of the third wave is lurking around, state governments are gearing up for mass vaccination. Uttar Pradesh is already leading other states in vaccination drive and it has recently achieved a milestone by administering more than 5.50 crore doses and inoculating over 5,51,27,657 people so far.

Despite the impressive numbers, a large section of rural population in the state is still reluctant to get inoculated under the influence of myths and misinformation around the vaccine. Through the partnership with Sanjeevani, the state government will expand its reach to rural areas in sensitizing people and convincing them to get the jab.

Sanjeevani was launched on 7 April 2021 from Attari Border, Amritsar to spread awareness and encourage people to get jabbed. In its quest to fight vaccine hesitancy at the grassroots, the campaign launched, 'Sanjeevani Gaadi' went to many villages in the five worst COVID-19 affected districts. Taking the campaign for vaccination on the road, starting from Attari to Dakshina Kannada, the vehicle has reached over 500 villages. With door-to-door communication, a 24/7 whatsapp and chat support, the campaign has played a pivotal role in taking vaccination awareness to the last mile.

By spreading awareness and busting COVID-19 vaccine related myths, this association will give an added momentum to UP’s ongoing aggressive vaccination drive.

 
Tags: #COVID-19 India #Sanjeevani
first published: Aug 16, 2021 04:39 pm
