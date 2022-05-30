English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, says WHO

    More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and a distinctive rash, have been reported in May.

    Reuters
    May 30, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
    Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing a chickenpox-like rash on the face and body.

    Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing a chickenpox-like rash on the face and body.

    The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding that it remains unclear whether infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.

    Read more: Can children get monkeypox? What are the symptoms

    More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and a distinctive rash, have been reported in May.

    Most cases have been in Europe rather than in the Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic. No deaths have been reported so far.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Health #monkeypox #pandemic #WHO
    first published: May 30, 2022 05:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.