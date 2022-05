Unlikely monkeypox outbreak will lead to pandemic, says WHO

Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing a chickenpox-like rash on the face and body.

The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding that it remains unclear whether infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.

Read more: Can children get monkeypox? What are the symptoms

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and a distinctive rash, have been reported in May.

Most cases have been in Europe rather than in the Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic. No deaths have been reported so far.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes