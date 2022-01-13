Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya lauded India’s Largest Private Vaccination Drive On Sanjeevani Telethon

Amplifying India’s vaccination drive in the country’s interiors, Federal Bank and Network 18 launched the initiative ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ in April this year. Reaching out to all Indians with the right information around vaccines and increasing awareness, the campaign has laid the foundation for COVID-free India. Spanning over 9 months, Sanjeevani campaign brought together communities, NGOs, influencers, volunteers to fasten the pace of vaccine uptake in the country struggling with myths and hesitancy around the jab. The campaign covered its first phase in a grand telethon aired across Network18 TV and digital channels.

In the keynote address, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the initiative that used full force to eradicate vaccine hesitancy and facilitate mass immunisation against COVID-19. He also spoke about the efficacies of the government-led vaccination drive and the country’s achievement towards the fight against COVID-19.

The four-hour telethon spearheaded by Network18 lead anchors brought various stakeholders and policymakers together to recall the journey of India’s largest private vaccine awareness drive. The telethon celebrated the 9 months landmark of the campaign and felicitated the campaign champions from across the country. Having change-makers from various fields, including India’s Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, actor Sara Ali Khan, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawala the telethon saw the presence of other eminent leaders and artists.

The event opened with a mesmerizing performance on the Sanjeevani Anthem thoughtfully curated by Terence Lewis. The action packed non-stop telethon also gave the state-wise report card that brought insight into the way Sanjeevani has made an impact in these regions.

The Government of India started the mass vaccination drive in March with an intent to immunise 100% eligible population. Taking the mission on wheels, the campaign launched Sanjeevani Gaadi that traveled across all the villages in the worst affected districts. Covering over 1100 villages the Sanjeevani Gaadi has made revolutionary contributions to vaccine registrations and increasing awareness in not-so-well-connected geographies in the country. While India met the historic mark of 1 billion vaccine administration, the fear of Omicron has made full immunization the need of the hour.

Speaking about the new variant Omicron that’s creating a new wave of threat around the world, Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech said, “All these viruses will mutate and are bound to mutate. When so many mutations happen in one virus, the fitness of virus survival decreases, which eventually becomes good for human beings. It is going less pathogenic.”

Responding to the need for a booster dose or customised vaccine for Omicron and the strategy the country needs to plan to go ahead, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India said that it is time to wait before making a decision. According to him, as of now, the focus should be on boosting the vaccines we have in hand, which are certified, safe to use, and have proved their effectiveness.

Poonawala’s opinions matched with the underlying theme of the telethon that voiced “Poora Tika Laga” throughout. Bringing conversations around Omicron, the next phase of vaccination and the current versus required immunization coverage, Sanjeevani’s first phase convergence left us with an inkling into the second phase of the drive.