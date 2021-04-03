English
Union Health Minister approves National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021

Such patients will be provided financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh for their treatment under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidha. This aid will be provided to patients with only those rare diseases that require a one-time treatment, i.e., diseases listed under Group 1 in the rare disease policy.

Moneycontrol News
April 03, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021. This means, patients of rare diseases will now be treated under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Such patients will be provided financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh for their treatment under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi. This aid will be provided to patients with only those rare diseases that require a one-time treatment, i.e., diseases listed under Group 1 in the rare disease policy.

The beneficiaries will not be limited to BPL families; it would be extended to 40 percent of the population who are eligible under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Notably, this financial support has been proposed under the Umbrella Scheme of Rastriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) and not the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY.

The National Rare Diseases Policy envisages a crowdfunding mechanism, wherein corporates and individuals will be encouraged to extend financial support through an IT platform to help people with rare diseases. The funds collected will be used by the Centres of Excellence to treat all three categories of rare diseases. The balance financial resources may be utilised for research too.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #National Policy for Rare Diseases #Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare
first published: Apr 3, 2021 07:22 pm

