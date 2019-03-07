App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Cabinet okays continuation of National AIDS Control Programme-IV for 3 yrs

As many as 2.32 crore units of blood will be collected at National AIDS Control Organisation's supported blood banks during the three year of the project, the release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved continuation of the National AIDS Control Programme-IV (NACP-IV) beyond the 12th five-year plan for a period of three years from April 2017 to March 2020. According to an official release, the total outlay for this would be Rs 6434.76 crore.

More than 70 lakh of key population are covered annually through a comprehensive HIV prevention programme and around 15 crore of vulnerable population (including five crore pregnant women) will be tested for HIV in the three years of the project, it said.

It also said 2.82 crore episodes of sexually transmitted infections will be managed during the three years of the project and 17 lakh people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) will be put on free anti-retroviral treatment by the end of the project period.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #National AIDS Control Programme-IV

