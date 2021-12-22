MARKET NEWS

English
UK says 14 deaths and 129 hospitalised by Omicron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not introduce new restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.

Reuters
December 22, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
A man walks through a quiet City of London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, December 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

A man walks through a quiet City of London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, December 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)


There are currently 129 people in hospital with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and so far 14 people have died with it, junior health minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday.


She also said the UK government would not hesitate to bring in further COVID-19 restrictions if the data showed it was necessary.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not introduce new restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.

Tags: #coronavirus #Health #Omicron #Omicron threat #UK #World News
first published: Dec 22, 2021 06:04 pm

