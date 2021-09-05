MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Two more persons found with Nipah virus infection symptoms: Kerala Health Minister

Nipah infection symptoms include acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis. It can also be asymptomatic in some cases. Infected persons initially have influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, myalgia, vomiting, and sore throat.

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST
A 12-yeara-old boy died of Nipah virus infection on September 5, 2021

Two more persons in Kerala have been detected with possible Nipah virus infection symptoms, state Health Minister Veena George said on September 5.

Nipah infection symptoms include acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis. It can also be asymptomatic in some cases. Infected persons initially have influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, myalgia, vomiting, and sore throat. In severe cases, encephalitis and seizures also occur before swiftly progressing to coma.

The Kerala Health minister’s statement came hardly hours after a 12-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district succumbed to Nipah virus infection. A central team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has already been rushed to the state to provide technical support.

“National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has confirmed a sample of a 12-year-old boy from Kerala has turned Nipah positive. The patient passed away on Sunday morning,”  George said.

Kerala has been the epicentre of the Nipah virus disease outbreak in India, with the first case being reported from Kozhikode district on May 19, 2018. Since then, 18 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Nipah virus is spread by the saliva of fruit bats. Nipah virus infection is an emerging zoonotic disease. The virus was first recognised in a large outbreak of 276 reported cases in Malaysia and Singapore from September 1998 to May 1999. In fact, it takes its name from Sungai Nipah, a village in Malaysia where it was first identified.

According to the NCDC, the virus can be transmitted to humans through "direct contact with infected bats, infected pigs, or from other Nipah virus-infected people".

(With agency inputs)
first published: Sep 5, 2021 03:51 pm

