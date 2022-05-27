English
    Trivitron develops kit for detection of Monkeypox virus

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST
    Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing a chickenpox-like rash on the face and body.

    Medical devices company Trivitron Healthcare on Friday said it has developed a real-time PCR-based kit for the detection of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) virus.

    Several suspected cases of Monkeypox have been identified in various countries.

    Research works are currently underway to further understand the epidemiology, sources of spread, and the patterns of transmission of the virus.

    "As a responsible MedTech product manufacturer, we feel that the current situation calls for immediate measures to stop the viral spread."

    "India has always been at the forefront of extending help to the world, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time also the world needs assistance,” Trivitron Healthcare Group Chief Executive Officer Chandra Ganjoo said in a statement.

    Trivitron has 15 manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Finland, Turkey and China to roll out medical technology products.



    Tags: #Business #Health #monkeypox virus #Trivitron
    first published: May 27, 2022 04:34 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.