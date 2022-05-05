Top advisory body bats for typhoid vaccine through Universal Immunisation Programme 

With India’s top advisory panel on immunization making initial recommendations for the introduction of a vaccine against typhoid, the wheels have been set in motion for offering the shot through the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

Until now, the anti-typhoid vaccine has only been offered by private paediatricians in the country. India reports nearly 4.5 million typhoid cases—the highest in the world—and about 9,000 deaths annually from the bacterial infection spread through contaminated food and water.

Significantly, medical treatment of tyhoid can run into thousands of rupees and causes a significant economic burden every year. Vaccination against typhoid is being seen as a crucial tool to fight antibiotic-resistant typhoid strains.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), in its last few meetings, has discussed the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV), senior government officials told Moneycontrol.

“It is considering making a recommendation to the government to include typhoid conjugate vaccine in India’s routine immunisation programme,” said one of the officials.

WHO on vaccines

The Union health ministry may soon commission a study on the cost the administration of TCV on kids and children will entail before sending it to the finance ministry for approval.

In 2018, the World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasized the importance of using vaccines to control endemic and epidemic typhoid.

It recommended that typhoid-endemic countries introduce TCV in a single dose for infants and children over the age of six months.

“Where feasible, vaccine introduction should be accompanied by catch-up vaccination campaigns for children up to 15 years of age in endemic countries,” it said.

India’s Bharat Biotech International Ltd is a major producer of TCV that is recommended by experts in the WHO Strategic Advisory Group for routine immunization and is prequalified by the organisation.

TCV a crucial tool for India

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that can spread throughout the body, affecting many organs, and without prompt treatment, can lead to serious complications and even death.

It is caused by a bacterium called Salmonella typhi, which is related to the bacteria that causes salmonella food poisoning. Its incidence is much higher in urban areas.

Often, strong antibiotics are used to treat typhoid, giving rise to many new strains of Salmonella typhi that are particularly difficult to treat, said senior virologist and epidemiologist Dr J P Muliyil.

“This is a vicious cycle and is aiding to the growing problem of anti-microbial resistance in the country,” said Muliyil, who is also an NTAGI member.

With drug-resistant strains increasing in endemic countries like India, it is also making treatment prolonged and costly, said another NTAGI member.

Number of doses

The government needs to consider whether to introduce a single-dose TCV for babies aged between 9 and 15 months or to offer it in three doses for children before they turn one, the second at age five and the third at age 15.

“It is seen that while one dose itself protects babies from typhoid to a good extent, giving three doses also raises protection markedly in adulthood,” said one of the officials cited above.

Some 27 million babies are born in India every year and if three doses of TCV are introduced, it could mean vaccinating nearly 90 million children against typhoid annually.

“These issues are yet to be finalised,” the official said, and added that another option may be to offer the vaccine only to children in urban areas.

These details will be decided once the financial estimate is arrived at and discussed within the government.

As of now, nearly 15 vaccines and supplements are offered to infants and children through the UIP; the government spends nearly Rs 5,000 crore a year on the programme as part of the National Health Mission.

Vaccines for all preventable diseases?

The Indian Association of Paediatrics (IAP), a body of paediatricians across India, recommends many additional vaccines for children that are yet to be included in the UIP.

“We believe that the government should expand its UIP to cover every vaccine-preventable disease,” said Dr Alok Bhandari, national joint secretary (liason) of the IAP.

He pointed out that while insurance companies pay for typhoid treatment, they do not pay for the cost of vaccination against it.

“It’s ironical and unfortunate and prevents many people from availing the vaccination benefit at private health centres,” he said.

Bhandari also stressed that vaccines such as an influenza shot, to be administered annually, should be included in the UIP.

“The long-term economic benefits of providing vaccination in terms of saving mortalities and morbidities from vaccine-preventable diseases are very high and therefore the government should take a visionary approach,” he said.