Tier 2 lockdown in London: What's allowed and what's not allowed

To tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Boris Johnson has introduced a "'Local Covid Alert Levels" in England. This works like a traffic light system, there will be three tiers - medium, high and very high.

For areas that have a higher number of COVID-19 cases, a tier-2 lockdown has been introduced to curb the spread of the disease. Here's a full list of what's allowed and not allowed in these areas under these new rules, according to the Telegraph.

What's allowed?

Schools, universities, and places of worship will stay open.

Weddings and funerals can be conducted with a restriction on the number of attendees

All businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a COVID-19-secure manner. This excludes those that are mandated to remain closed in law, such as nightclubs and adult entertainment venues.

Organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the Rule of Six is followed.

What's not allowed?

Social gatherings indoors are not allowed. According to the regulations, people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If travel is absolutely necessary they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.