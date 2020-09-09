This organisation is offering $5 million to anyone who develops fast, affordable COVID-19 test

As novel coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc globally, a $5 million prize aims to encourage technological advancements in COVID-19 testing. XPRIZE, a non-profit organisation that designs and hosts public competitions, is offering $5 million to the winner of XPRIZE rapid COVID testing competition. Launched on July 28, the 6-month long competition is aimed at developing COVID-19 tests that are "radically" affordable compared to tests currently available in the market.

Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE said that fast, affordable, and accessible testing is crucial to containing the COVID-19 pandemic and safely reopening schools, businesses and other vital institutions globally.

“XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing competition is inspiring the best entrepreneurial and scientific teams to come together to work towards rapid, affordable COVID-19 testing at scale, and ultimately, getting the world up and running again," Ansari said.

"The goal of XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing competition is to develop innovative, scalable COVID-19 testing solutions that will radically change the world by providing much-needed insights to help society safely reopen – and not in some distant future, but right now," XPRIZE said.

Since July, 699 teams from 70 countries have registered, as per a BloombergQuint report.

XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing aims to meet the need to scale testing capabilities by 100-times past our current standard, the level of increase needed to more safely return to everyday activities, it said in a statement.

The tests developed by participants will be equal to (or better than) commercial offerings at measuring sensitivity, specificity, and limit of detection, with a maximum turnaround time of 12-hours from sample to result, XPRIZE said.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 27.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 897,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, India has reported 89,706 new coronavirus infections on September 9, taking its total caseload to 4.3 million, data from the health ministry showed.