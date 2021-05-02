This 71-year-old corona warrior in Dahod, Gujarat, is bringing hope to everyone around her

(Representational image)

Jeminiben Joshi, 71, is a matron at Zydus hospital in Dahod - a district in the north-east corner of Gujarat. Ordinarily, her duties include hiring and administrative supervision of the 275 nursing staff at the hospital.

Yet these aren't ordinary times.

These days, Jeminiben, who retired as a state government hospital nurse in 2009, can be seen administering medicines and oxygen, taking samples for testing and holding patients' hands as they lie in prone position to improve their breathing.

"She says, 'I wish to nurse the ailing people till the end of my life'," her colleagues tell reporters. At 71, she's healthy, unafraid and indefatigable, they add.

Jeminiben is one of thousands of trained - and retired - healthcare personnel who have come back to active duty, to fight growing COVID-19 infections in the country.

According to an information ministry tweet, there are around 33.5 lakh active cases of COVID-19 infection in the country as of May 2, 2021. And the total number of cases to date in India (including those who have recovered) has crossed 1.9 crore.

(Zydus Medical College and Hospital is a brownfield project, under a public-private partnership with the government of Gujarat. As of May 1, 2021, Gujarat health ministry data showed that the state had 13,847 new cases. It added that 55,235 people aged 18-44 had received their first vaccine shot on May 1 - Day 1 of the country's Covid immunization drive being opened to adults under 45).

Foot soldiers and scientists

As India fights corona, nurses are taking care of patients in ICUs, Covid wards, nursing homes and makeshift facilities. But they are also reporting back on what works and what doesn't to make patients feel better.

The world over, the scientific community has lauded nurses for helping to bring home realizations like the usefulness of proning (when patients lie down on their stomachs, with pillows placed under their chest, hips and shins) for patients who are out of breath and the benefits of fluid therapy to improve patient health.

Nurses are also the main source of comfort to hospitalised patients who are separated from friends and families during the pandemic.

National Health Portal data show that there were just over 20 lakh registered nurses and midwives in India at the end of 2017. An additional 56,469 women were registered as "lady health visitors" and 8,60,927 as auxiliary nurse midwives. At 1.17 nurses per 1,000 population, India had less than the WHO recommended ratio (3:1,000) of nurses even before the pandemic hit. Naturally, India's shortage of nurses is being felt even more acutely now.

Given this, retirees like Jeminiben who are coming back - keeping long hours; doing back-breaking, and often heartbreaking, work - are strengthening India's defences and boosting morale.

All hands on deck

Jeminiben lost her father, a painter in Dahod, to cancer when she was just eight years old. She lost her mother to a heart attack soon after. This early exposure to disease and death gave her the resolve to devote her life to the service of ailing people.

She passed her SSC examination and then did a nursing course from Irvin College, Jamnagar.

She started her nursing career as a nurse in a private hospital. In 1979, she was admitted to the service of the state government. She retired in 2009 and after this, she has been working in different private hospitals. For the last three years, she has been working as a matron in Zydus Hospital in Dahod.

Jeminiben never married as she had devoted her entire life to the services of patients. She is healthy at the age of 71 and those around her are often amazed at her enthusiasm and unbridled commitment.

At Zydus, even the patients seems to like her. When they get better, they promise to never forget her, and go back home happy. In the hospital, Jeminiben turns her attention to the next patient who needs her. She seldom uses the lift to go up and down, even on days when her shift extends beyond normal hours.

By Sabir Bhabhor