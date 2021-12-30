These states have imposed curbs on New Year celebrations, check details

Several state governments have imposed restrictions during New Year celebrations to contain the spread. (Representative image: Reuters)

The spike in COVID-19 has alarmed the signal of an apparent third wave in the country. With the New Year Eve approaching and chances of large gatherings, several state governments have imposed restrictions during New Year celebrations to contain the spread.

Here is a list of states and union territories that have imposed a ban on New Year:

Delhi: Delhi has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. The national capital has also banned social gatherings. Restaurants, bars, and public transports will have to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.

Maharashtra: Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai starting from today till January 7, 2022. Police have prohibited New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts & clubs from December 30 till January 7. Programmes in closed auditoriums have been allowed to fill 50 per cent of capacity whereas programmes in open spaces have been allowed to have 25 percent of capacity. On New Year’s Day, citizens are allowed to visit religious places with proper social distancing. On December 31, citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets will maintain social distancing. And special attention should be paid to the use of sanitizer.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has decided to impose "night curfew" for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am. The government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

"From December 28 onwards, for ten days (till January 7 morning) to begin with, we would like to observe by calling a night curfew, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM.....So there won't be any activities post 10 PM during these days," Sudhakar said.

After a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID-19 technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said there is a curb on external functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions or parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings. They have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said, adding that places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Tamil Nadu: Celebrations on the eve of new year is banned on beaches across Tamil Nadu, a top police official of the state said on December 29. People are advised against congregating in public places and those driving vehicles after consuming alcohol would be arrested, said the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu.

The State government has also advised against crowding as it may cause rise in the spread of coronavirus, including its Omicron strain, he said.

"There is no permission for celebrations on the eve of the new year on beaches across Tamil Nadu. People are urged to celebrate in their houses without causing inconvenience to others," the DGP said in a press statement.

Vehicle-checks would be further intensified on the eve of the new year, he added. Restaurants and boarding and lodging would be allowed to function till 11 PM as per standard operating procedures and managements should ensure two-dose vaccination of its employees.

People should follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour while visiting places of worship, the official said and appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the police to ensure incident-free celebrations. Chennai city police banned new year eve events in resorts, farmhouses and clubs and celebrations on beaches.

Gujarat: The Gujarat state government has extended the duration of night curfew by two hours in eight cities with effect from December 25. As such, from now on, the night curfew would remain in place from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh has imposed night curfew on Friday from 11 pm to 5 am. Section 144 imposed in Lucknow and Noida.

Odisha: Odisha has already banned public celebrations to ring in the New Year. Night curfew is in force in all urban areas of the state from 10 pm to 5 am. State's Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said that currently, the situation is not conducive for imposing the curbs. Lockdown or night curfew is clamped after considering factors such as the number of daily cases, test positivity rate, total active cases, and hospitalisation rate.

Meanwhile as of December 30, the country reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the country's active caseload stands at 82,402. Omicron case in the country tally rises to 961 with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra.