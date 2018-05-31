The world is getting fatter and business of health is growing multi-fold: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

She’s the nutritionist who doesn't believe in dieting. She has clients like Kareena Kapoor and there is a minimum waiting period of 12 weeks to get an appointment from her. And yes, mango, according to her, is not harmful for the obese or the diabetic.

Meet celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Her consultation comes for Rs 7,20,000 for six months. Not without a reason. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Diwekar talks about what to eat and why not to say adios to mangoes.

The title of one of your books goes Women & the Weight Loss Tamasha. From food supplements to fancy gyms to beer yoga and so much more, everyone is jumping in with their offering. When do you see the frenzy stop? What is a more peaceful way out?

The world is getting fatter, so I don’t see an immediate end to the frenzy. In fact, every report out there will tell you how the business of health is growing multi-fold. But then out of confusion comes clarity. No matter how bogged down you are with everything around you and no matter how tough it gets to choose between your green tea and green coffee, if you listen to your heart, it is going to say both are not worth your time. A cutting chai is better, a filter kaapi is heaven and time to relish both is a blessing. Food is more than a sum total of nutrients, it is central to our lives, it is a reflection of our culture, region and beliefs and it adds immense value to our lives by improving our health. It paves way for us to be happy and in harmony, can there be anything more peaceful than that? So eating right is the mantra and not going without food.

You work with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Richa Chadda and others in Bollywood. It is somehow very difficult to believe our fashion icons eat a full meal like we do. Do they really have things which food lovers can’t live without — like pastry, pizza, biryani or ice cream?

A lot of times, it is difficult for us to believe that Bollywood icons or celebs in general are human beings at all. Truth be told, human physiology works the same way irrespective of one's caste, class, creed or profession. In my experience of working with some of the fine actors from the film industry, the celebrities quickly learn that food should be self-regulated to see any success with the diet that they are following. They will dig into all the treats that you mention but occasionally and without the guilt as they are aware that their daily discipline of eating simple, desi khaana will not get washed away with an occasional pastry.

Coming to the favourite topic of the season — the much debated mangoes. Do people (those not particularly thin or maybe diabetic) need to worry about the innocent little pleasure of summer or they can have a mango or two inhibition-free?

Its 2018 and its time we all realize that what leads to us getting out of shape, insulin resistant or even diabetic is that fact we are eating too many ultra-processed foods, and moving too little. Mango, or any seasonal food for that matter, local and belongs to your food heritage is safe for you. So let me say it — mango is safe for diabetics. Its the marie biscuit and the drink every week that they need to work on. We are in fear of the local, natural or farm produce in general and are fearless of the food that industry produces such as biscuits, alcohol and packaged cereals. That’s been our health narrative and its time that it changes.

When we think of weight loss, we generally enrol ourselves in a gym or get into some kind of a diet. How many actually go to a nutritionist?

Well, we now know that obesity is not an individual or family problem as much as it is a societal or even national problem for that matter. Air pollution, lack of public transport, safe footpaths, gender bias are just some of the things that make us fat. We need a more disciplinary approach to staying fit and healthy as the current one of burning calories or restricting carbs is not sustainable. We need to get exposed to agriculture, crop cycle, and food diversity right from school so that we can make more informed and intelligent decisions about food.

The most successful diet is the one that is sustainable, we need to think about food from the angle of health-economy-ecology. Patronizing local foods and listening to your grandma is an effective, inexpensive and scientific way to that. We have paid a big price already for the nutrition transition, for moving away from our diverse, native, intuitive ways of eating, we are living longer with lifestyle diseases instead of living longer with health. So be on diets and exercise that appeal to your common sense and keep the focus on long lasting lifestyle changes and not weight loss. If you do that then the time and money you invested is worth it, or else it's just a poor waste of resources.

What price does all this handholding come at?

One can sign up for my team’s consultation, which comes at Rs 1,80,000 for 3 months, which includes weekly interaction session with your nutritionist in person or over phone / video chat. I myself supervise all meal and exercise plans.

When you select a package exclusively with me, I work directly with you in designing an eating plan for your needs. The consultation package with me is for six months that includes 24 interactions and comes for R s 7,20,000.