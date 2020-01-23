App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

The virus that wears a crown: New China virus is part of coronavirus family

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that get their name from what they look like under a microscope - they are spherical and their surfaces are covered with "crown"-like spikes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Here are some key features of coronaviruses and what we know about the new virus that was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

- Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that get their name from what they look like under a microscope - they are spherical and their surfaces are covered with "crown"-like spikes.

- Coronavirus infections can lead to respiratory illnesses - some of which can be severe and deadly, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and some of which can be much milder, such as the common cold.

Close

- Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death.

related news

- Coronaviruses are transmitted between animals and people and can evolve into strains not previously identified in humans.

- Preliminary research has suggested that the Wuhan coronavirus may have made the jump into humans from snakes. But Chinese government medical experts have also suggested badgers and rats as possible sources.

- Like other coronaviruses, the new China virus is being transmitted from person-to-person via droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread via contaminated surfaces such as door handles or railings.

- Like the viruses that cause MERS and SARS, the new China virus is an RNA virus, which means it has RNA rather than DNA as its genetic material. This means the virus blends with its host's DNA, and also means it can mutate rapidly.

- Testing for the new China virus involves using a real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), which identifies the viral RNA in a sample. These could be from a throat swab, a cough sample, or a blood sample if the patient is very ill.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #China #Health #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.