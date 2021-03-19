English
Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 1636, death toll by 7

As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons, the death toll in the district grew to 6,362.

PTI
March 19, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,82,368 with the addition of 1,636 new cases, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons, the death toll in the district grew to 6,362.

The COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.25 percent, he added.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

So far, 2,63,818 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 93.43 percent.

There are 12,188 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 47,090, while the death toll is 1,207, another official said.

first published: Mar 19, 2021 11:33 am

