Thailand defends COVID vaccine 'mix-and-match' after WHO warning

Representative image

Thailand on Tuesday defended mixing two different Covid-19 vaccines to battle a surge in infections, after the WHO's top scientist warned it was a "dangerous trend" not backed by evidence.

The kingdom is struggling to contain its latest outbreak fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, with cases and deaths skyrocketing and the healthcare system stretched thin.

Authorities said they will mix a first dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac jab with a second dose of AstraZeneca to try and achieve a "booster" effect in six weeks instead of 12.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Thailand's chief virologist Yong Poovorawan said this would be possible by combining an inactivated virus vaccine -- Sinovac -- with a viral vector vaccine such as AstraZeneca.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We can't wait 12 weeks (for a booster effect) in this outbreak where the disease is spreading fast," he said.

"But in the future, if there are better, improved vaccines... we will find a better way to manage the situation."

'A data-free, evidence-free zone'

His comments come a day after the World Health Organisation's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan called the strategy a "dangerous trend".

"We are in a bit of a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as 'mix-and-match'", she said.

Thailand has reported more than 353,700 coronavirus cases and 2,847 deaths -- the bulk of them detected since the latest wave kicked off in April from an upscale Bangkok nightlife district.

Healthcare workers were the first in line to receive Sinovac, but authorities said Sunday nearly 900 medical staff -- most of them vaccinated with that shot -- got Covid-19.

They will now also get an AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot, authorities said.

Virus hotspot Bangkok and nine other hard-hit provinces are now under tougher restrictions that include a night-time curfew and a ban of gatherings over five people.

The administration of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha has come under vociferous criticism for its handling of the pandemic, from accusations of vaccine mismanagement to the lack of government compensation for affected sectors.

On Tuesday, his cabinet approved a 30 billion baht ($920 million) rehabilitation scheme to aid businesses -- including retail, entertainment and construction -- affected by the severe restrictions in Bangkok and nine other provinces.

Residential utility bills such as water and electricity will also be lowered for two months, the cabinet said.