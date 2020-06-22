Thai trials of COVID-19 vaccine reach make-or-break stage

“We’re going to analyse the immune response once again. If the immune response is very, very high, then this is a good one,” said Kiat Ruxrungtham, lead researcher of the COVID-19 vaccine development programme at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

Thailand’s government is backing the trials and hopes it can have a cost-effective vaccine manufactured domestically and ready for next year.

The monkeys are divided into three groups, with one getting a high dose, another a low dose and the last none. They are receiving three injections in total, each a month apart.