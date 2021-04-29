Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 1 crore to procure oxygen concentrators for COVID patients

Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday donated Rs one crore to procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in the country as it battles a severe second wave of the global pandemic.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections and recorded a single-day rise of 3,79,257 new cases on Wednesday.

The health-care system is crumbling due to the crisis with hospitals struggling to provide oxygen and crucial medicines to the infected patients.

"His donation of Rs 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming," read a statement from Mission Oxygen, which is a fund-raising initiative by Delhi-NCR based entrepreneurs for importing Oxygen Concentrator machines and donating them to hospitals in need.

The 48-year-old from Mumbai, who had spent some time in hospital himself after testing positive for the dreaded infection last month, also took to twitter to praise the initiative.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The second wave of COVID has put our health-care system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for the large number of serious COVID patients is the need of the hour," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

"I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic."

Tendulkar has also pledged to donate plasma once he is eligible.

IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals also contributed Rs 7.5 crore and 1.5 crore respectively for the fight against the pandemic.

A few days back, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins had donated USD 50,000 to purchase oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.