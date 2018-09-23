App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana stays out of Ayushman Bharat scheme, BJP hits out

One of the reasons for not rolling out the scheme now was that Telangana would continue to implement its own Aarogyasri' Health Scheme, which covers nearly 80 lakh families in the state, official sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana chose not to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme launched on September 23 for the time being citing a state scheme that covered nearly 80 lakh families, drawing flak from opposition BJP.

"We already have Aarogyasri scheme.. As of now Telangana has not participated in the (central government's) scheme," they told PTI.

Asked when the Central scheme would be implemented in Telangana, the official said "as of now Aarogyasri scheme will continue," adding Telangana's model of health coverage is a robust programme. However, Dattatreya, in a open letter to Telangana care taker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday described the state government's decision as a "unilateral, undemocratic and autocratic one."

"It is wrong to look at the scheme in political point of view but consider the benefits the poorer sections in the state might avail with it," the Secunderabad MP said in the letter adding KCR before taking a decision on the matter should have consulted the opposition parties.

Under Aarogyasri being implemented in the state, only 949 ailments are covered, but Ayushman Bharat covers 1,350, the BJP leader claimed and added "it could prove to be beneficial for financially poor as they can avail treatment for diseases like cancer." Therefore, KCR must quit his narrow minded politics, and abstain from preventing implementation of central schemes in Telangana, Dattatreya said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat from Ranchi in Jharkhand and termed it a "game-changer initiative to serve the poor.

The Central scheme, which was renamed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families. Eligible people can avail the benefits in the government and listed private hospitals.
First Published on Sep 23, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Health #India #Politics

