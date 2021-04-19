MARKET NEWS

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
April 19, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms. He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health,” Somesh Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #K Chandrashekhar Rao #Telangana
