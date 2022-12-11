 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Teenager's aggressive cancer clears a month after cutting-edge treatment

AFP
Dec 11, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

Alyssa, 13, was treated using genetically engineered immune cells from a healthy volunteer, after chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant did not work.

Alyssa was enrolled on a clinical trial of a new treatment at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH). (Image credit: GOSH)

Doctors in Britain have hailed a pioneering treatment for an aggressive form of leukaemia, after a teenager became the first patient to be given a new therapy and went into remission.

The 13-year-old girl, identified only as Alyssa, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2021.

But her blood cancer did not respond to conventional treatment, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

She was enrolled on a clinical trial of a new treatment at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) using genetically engineered immune cells from a healthy volunteer.

In 28 days her cancer was in remission, allowing her to receive a second bone marrow transplant to restore her immune system.

Six months on, she is "doing well" back home in Leicester, central England, and receiving follow-up care.