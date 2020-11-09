Tata Group launches test kits to detect COVID-19

Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare unit of India's Tata Group, launched its COVID-19 test kit on Monday which will be made available at laboratories and hospitals from December, its CEO Girish Krishnamurthy told Reuters on Monday.

The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata's plant in Chennai in southern India which has the capacity to produce 1 million test kits a month, Krishnamurthy said in an interview.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The launch comes as India's COVID-19 cases rise by 45,903 to 8.55 million with deaths rising by 490 to 126,611, government data showed on Monday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show