Tanzania returnee tests positive for Omicron variant in Dharavi: BMC

One case of the Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on December 10.

As per the civic body, the person had returned from Tanzania and is now admitted at the SevenHills Hospital.

"The patient is asymptomatic and is not vaccinated," it said.

The BMC also said that two people who had come to receive the patient have also been traced.

The first case of the Omicron variant in Maharashtra was reported on December 4, where a man from the Kalyan-Dombavili region had tested positive after travelling from South Africa to Mumbai, via Dubai and Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that five out of seven COVID-19 patients in Pune district, who were earlier detected with Omicron, have now tested negative for the infection.

Four out of six patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township and a patient from Pune city have tested negative for the viral infection, Pawar told reporters after a weekly review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the district.

"The health of all seven patients is good. Four out of six Omicron patients in Pimpri-Chinchwad and a patient in Pune city have tested negative," said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district.

These seven persons, including an NRI woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, had tested positive for Omicron in Pune last week.

Meanwhile, the the Health Ministry said that overall 25 cases of the Omicron strain have been reported in the country so far, with all of them showing mild symptoms.

"Overall, 25 Omicron cases (are reported) in the country so far. All detected cases have mild symptoms. Less than 0.04 percent of total variants are detected," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said during a press conference on December 10.

Out of the total number of Omicron cases in the country, nine are from Rajasthan, three from Gujarat, 10 from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka, and one from Delhi, the government official said.