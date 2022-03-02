Tamil Nadu announces further relaxation of COVID-19 curbs; allows political, cultural gatherings

Representative image.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed more relaxations to COVID-19 curbs by lifting the ban on political and cultural gatherings while letting more number of people take part in weddings and funerals across the State.

The decision on the easing of curbs was taken after considering the declining infection rates, an official press release said.

The relaxations come into effect from from Thursday, the release said.

Between March 3 and 31, weddings and other related functions can be held with the participation of 500 people while the number for deaths and funerals should not exceed 250, it said.

The numbers were earlier capped at 200 for weddings and 100 for death-related ceremonies.

However, people should continue to follow Covid preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and get vaccinated, said Chief Minister of the State M K Stalin.

The State reported 348 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with its active numbers being 5,066.