Survey reveals patients skeptical of path labs, wary of doctor-lab nexus

The mushrooming of pathology laboratories across India, with little or no regulation, has raised fears of faulty diagnostic reports, lack of good laboratory practices and doctor-lab nexus.

A survey conducted by online community platform LocalCircles found that nearly one-third of respondents have received wrong pathology reports more than once in the past three years.

The survey also pointed out that around 35 percent of survey participants said they don't trust pathology laboratory they use.

Around two-thirds said their doctor has suggested a specific pathology lab for getting medical tests done, and 92 percent said they want the licenses of the pathology labs paying commissions to doctors to be cancelled.

Around 89 percent of the participants in the survey said that doctor's earning in a hospital should not be linked to the tests they refer to its lab.

The survey received 48,000 responses from over 22,000 unique citizens located in 215 districts of India. Approximately 37 percent of the respondents were women, 63 percent were men. Around 41 percent were from metro/tier-1 cities, 37 percent from tier-2 cities and 22 percent were from tier-3 and rural locations.

The $4 billion Indian diagnostics market, organised retail chains have a mere 15 percent market share. Hospitals have 37 percent while the rest belongs to the unorganised sector -- run by thousands of small standalone labs run by pathologists and lab technicians.

Only one percent of over 100,000 path labs in India are accredited by the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories). Many labs cut corners, by not practicing good laboratory practices, not employing pathologists, using cheaper reagents, and not adhering to best practices in collecting, transporting and storing blood samples. A large number of path labs survive by paying a cut to the doctors who refer patients to their labs.

“The survey highlights the mistrust that citizens have with pathology labs and how according to people there is a strong need to address the doctor-pathology lab nexus on the ground through the formation of clear consumer protection rules and then driving enforcement of these rules via the local health and consumer departments,” LocalCircles said in a statement.

The survey also stresses the need for implementing Clinical Establishment Act 2010 that emphasizes on minimum infrastructure that pathology labs should have but it has still not been adopted by many states.