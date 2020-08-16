172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|surats-covid-19-tally-rises-by-228-to-17490-death-toll-mounts-to-737-5713351.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 11:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Surat's COVID-19 tally rises by 228 to 17,490; death toll mounts to 737

Of the 228 new cases, Surat city reported 159 cases while rural areas added 69 cases, an official release said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The COVID-19 case tally in Surat district rose by 228, the highest in Gujarat on Sunday, to 17,490, the state health department said.

At 8, the district also reported the highest number of fatalities in the state.

The cumulative death toll in the district now stands at 737, it said.

With 336 patients getting discharged, which is also the highest in the state, the number of recoveries in the district rose to 13,650 on Sunday, it said.

Surat city has so far reported 13,927 cases while 3,563 cases have been reported from rural areas, it said.

Of the 737 fatalities reported so far in the district, Surat city accounts for 573 deaths while 164 deaths have occurred in rural areas, district health officials said.

Katargam zone in Surat city reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the day, taking the total case count to 2,795, the highest among all zones under the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The SMC said it had surveyed 7.5 lakh people while 25,237 people are in quarantine.

A total of 4,690 people remain quarantined in rural areas, officials said.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 10:55 pm

#coronavirus #Gujarat #Health #India

