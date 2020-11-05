Supreme Court tells Centre to ban use of disinfectants, UV rays on humans

The Supreme Court on November 5 asked the Centre to implement necessary directions for banning the use of disinfectant tunnels, fumigation and ultraviolet rays on human beings to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan gave the government a month to get the directions in place. The order was in response to a plea seeking directions to the Centre to ban the installation, production and advertisement of disinfection tunnels involving spraying or fumigation of disinfectants on humans.

On September 7, the court had asked the Centre why it had banned the use of tunnels for disinfecting people for COVID-19 despite saying that spraying of chemical disinfectants was physically and psychologically harmful.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court that the health ministry had not issued any advisory or guideline on the use of ultraviolet lights for disinfecting humans for COVID-19 management.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Gursimran Singh Narula, who also sought a ban on spraying or fumigation of organic disinfectants and exposing humans to ultraviolet rays.

The Centre, in its affidavit, had submitted that as public health and hospitals were state subjects, it was for the states or union territories to implement the health ministry guidelines. The government of India's role was limited to providing necessary guidance and financial support, it said.

On June 9, an expert committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General of Health Service to discuss the use and efficacy of disinfectant tunnels, various chemicals and spraying of disinfectants, it said.

The committee reiterated that spraying people with disinfectants was not recommended as wouldn't diminish an infected person's ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact, the government said.

With inputs from PTI