Supreme Court faces COVID wave, several judges test positive for coronavirus

The Supreme Court of India

Several judges of the Supreme Court have tested positive for COVID-19 over last few days bringing down the number of benches taking up cases for hearing since early this week.

On January 20, Justice DY Chandrachud informed a counsel, seeking urgent hearing of his plea, about the difficulty faced by the apex court in constituting benches in handling the daily docket of cases in the absence of several judges on health grounds. This “uncertainty” over composition of benches and hearing of non-urgent cases will expectedly continue till the time all the judges re-join work after recovering from COVID-19, Justice Chandrachud indicated.

Earlier this week, Justice UU Lalit adjourned a batch of cases in block for a date after three weeks due to absence of his brother judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy owing to the health-related issues. Justice Roy was supposed to accompany Justice Lalit to hear those cases.

Justice Vineet Saran too, during a light exchange with a lawyer, earlier this week, said that many of the brother/sister judges were down with COVID-19 infection.

Supreme Court has been conducting completely virtual hearing since the beginning of January owing to the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The top court had adopted hybrid mode for hearing cases over scattered periods of time in 2021 on account of improved pandemic situation during the time and a push for resuming physical courts by bar associations.

Not just the judges, according to The Times of India news report, the infection positivity rate among the Supreme Court staff also remains at an alarmingly high rate of almost 30% almost in line with the trend noticed in Delhi earlier this week.

While Delhi is seeing a marginal dip in the daily figures pertaining to COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate is still not low enough to lift restrictions, Delhi's Health Minister had said. The positivity rate in Delhi had come down to 22.47% on Tuesday, while it was expected to be around 24% on Wednesday, according to the health minister.