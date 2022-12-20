Sundaram Finance to offer Care Health Insurance products to customers

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd has signed an agreement with Care Health Insurance to offer specialised health insurance solutions to its customers, the company said on Tuesday.

Sundaram Finance Ltd would provide health insurance solutions of Care Health through its extensive network.

With this association, city-headquartered Sundaram Finance will offer Care Health's innovative range of health insurance solutions to its loyal and increasing base of customers. The products would be offered in the retail and group segments of Sundaram Finance customers who in addition to the company's existing portfolio of technology-driven and customised offerings can now have their diverse insurance needs under one roof.

"We are delighted to tie up with Care Health Insurance, among the top companies in the health insurance business in our country to offer our customers across India a range of innovative health insurance products," Sundaram Finance Ltd managing director Rajiv Lochan said in a company statement.

Care Health Insurance managing director and chief executive officer Anuj Gulati said, "We are pleased to partner with Sundaram Finance Ltd, one of the most trusted financial services groups in India and offer their comprehensive health insurance solutions backed by quality servicing."

Care Health Insurance offers specialised insurance products in the retail segment for health insurance, top-up coverage, personal accident, maternity, international travel insurance among others.