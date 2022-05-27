Sun Pharma acquires Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania

Drug major Sun Pharma on Friday said its subsidiary has acquired the Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania.

The company’s unit – SC Terapia SA, Romania – has acquired the Uractiv portfolio, which comprises food supplements, including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Uractiv is the leading brand in its category in Romania, trusted by consumers for more than 10 years, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

The portfolio includes 12 SKUs (stock-keeping units), which have annualised revenues of around USD 8.7 million.

The products cater to both adults and children.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy to further expand our non-prescription product basket in Romania and neighbouring markets,” Sun Pharma EVP & Head-Generic R&D, Generic Global BD and Emerging Markets, Aalok Shanghvi said.

The drugmaker has a strong presence in Romania, with Terapia being the number one company in the generics and OTC market, he added.

"We will leverage our robust marketing and distribution strengths to grow these brands further,” Shanghvi stated.

Shares of the company were trading 0.35 per cent down at Rs 900.20 apiece on the BSE.