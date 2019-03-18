Study advocating regulated egg consumption has Twitter miffed

Buttery eggs with bright yellow yolks have been a breakfast staple across the globe for years. Yet, debates on whether eggs are good or bad for the heart have been raging the internet. The reason? A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, states the risk of contracting a heart disease increases with increased consumption of eggs. It adds that consuming even half an extra egg per day can up the chances of cardiovascular diseases that can ultimately be fatal.

The study involved 30,000 adults and was run for over 17 years. To be precise, it outlined the fact that the intake of an additional 300 mg of dietary cholesterol per day can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

It stated: "Cholesterol is a common nutrient in the human diet and eggs are a major source of dietary cholesterol."



Wait a year and there will be a counter report. Sticking with eggs.

— Dist 5 Coalition (@Dist_5) March 16, 2019



I will wait for the next study that says eggs are good for us.

— jolac (@EnvoyForHim) March 17, 2019



2030 STUDY: Oat bran, the silent killer.

— Skeptic (@abqralph) March 16, 2019



These studies are going to leave us hungry with nothing to eat in sight, after everything turns out bad for consumption

— BIGBOYTROY (@briantroy62) March 16, 2019



Again??? Say it isn't so!

To all of you who are new to the "eggs are..." game, just keep eating as usual and in 6 years science will consider your diet healthy again. — Spice Jones (@SSpiceJones) March 16, 2019



I stopped reading articles about how healthy eggs are about 15 years ago.

Every two years it changes — Byron Anderson (@byronbca) March 16, 2019



Just come out with a study that says anything that’s really good is cancerous that way I can stop reading these type of articles. Still gonna crush eggs

— ReseDawg54 (@tdav54) March 16, 2019



Spoiler alert ! Everything is bad for you !

— Chad (@ChadduboisR) March 16, 2019

The research results left egg lovers across the globe confused about whether or not it is safe to consume eggs. And if yes, then how many is good for the health. Moreover, Twitter users seemed to be in denial mode, junking the results altogether. Take a look at how people responded to the study.